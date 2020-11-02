Packers miss 11 more tackles in loss to Vikings

For the third time in seven games, the Green Bay Packers finished a game with 10 or more missed tackles.

Mike Pettine’s defense missed 11 tackles during Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, per Pro Football Focus.

Once again, the secondary was mostly to blame. Of the 11 misses, seven were by members of the defensive backfield, including two each from safeties Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos.

The misses contributed to tons of extra yards for the Vikings.

Will Redmond missed Dalvin Cook on a short dumpoff pass on third-and-long, creating a first down.

Kingsley Keke missed Cook at the line of scrimmage, creating a 45-yard run.

Vernon Scott missed Cook after he caught a screen, creating a 50-yard touchdown.

Josh Jackson missed Adam Thielen on a quick throw, creating a 12-yard gain.

Overall, the Vikings gained 121 yards after contact and 132 yards after the catch against the Packers on Sunday.

Through seven games, the Packers have 63 missed tackles. Previously, the Packers missed 10 or more tackles in games against the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And everyone remembers Saints running back Alvin Kamara making a mockery of the Packers’ tackling in Week 3.

Coach Matt LaFleur actually counted 13 misses during the Packers’ win in New Orleans, or five more than PFF.

LaFleur also said he needed to see “improvement” in the tackling department. Five weeks later, there has been little.

Exiting Week 8, the Packers have the lowest overall team tackling grade in the NFL at PFF.

Missed tackles by game, per PFF:

Week 1 at MIN: 8

Week 2 vs. DET: 7

Week 3 at NO: 8

Week 4 vs. ATL: 12

Week 6 at TB: 10

Week 7 at HOU: 7

Week 8 vs. MIN: 11

