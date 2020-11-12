Packers midseason progress report: Grading all 3 phases through 8 games

The Green Bay Packers are positioned well for a playoff run and a first-round bye with a 6-2 record and two-game NFC North division lead over the Chicago Bears halfway through the 2020 NFL season.

This season has seen a revival of the Packers’ offense under head coach Matt LaFleur. The defense, however, has taken a sizable step back under defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.

Through eight games of the 2020 NFL season, here is how each phase of the team grades:

Offense: A

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

– Quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks as good as ever. His statistical paces for the 2020 NFL season are on par with his 2011 and 2014 MVP campaigns, and he's arguably the frontrunner for the NFL's most prestigious award once again at the midpoint of the season. – The Packers' offense as a whole has been very impressive in every game except for Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. – The Packers have one of the best rushing offenses in the league, despite starting running back Aaron Jones missing two games. ESPN has them ranked 10th in rushing yards per game at 126.6, ninth in rushing yards per attempt at 4.6 and 12th in total rushing yards at 1,013, despite ranking 18th in attempts at 222 and not having Jones for two full games. Second-string running back Jamaal Williams may not be as dynamic as Jones, but he proved he's more than capable as a replacement with back-to-back quality starts vs. the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings. – Wide receiver Davante Adams is on an incredible statistical pace despite missing 2 1/2 games this season. In fact, he's been arguably the top pass-catcher in the NFL this season by per-game averages. His eight touchdowns tie for second with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, his 53 receptions tie for 10th with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett and his 675 receiving yards rank eighth in the NFL. His 112.5 receiving yards per game lead the NFL by a good margin (the second-best is Metcalf at 98.5). – The receiver production from No. 2 down the depth chart has been the only real blemish on the offense's performance this season. Wide receiver Allen Lazard played well for the first three games of the season before he was sidelined by a core muscle injury. In the five weeks of Lazard's absence, however, the quartet of replacements – Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown, Malik Taylor and Darrius Shepherd – have been mostly underwhelming. – Third-year tight end Robert Tonyan has stepped up to become a solid option for Rodgers. Backup Jace Sternberger has shown flashes as well. – The offensive line has played really well this year despite missing left tackle David Bakhtiari the last few weeks and re-shuffling to account for that and in-game injuries. Left guard Elgton Jenkins has been a tremendous asset with his versatility to play offensive tackle, guard and center. Center Corey Linsley is enjoying a career year as well and could be headed for All-Pro honors at season's end.

Defense: D

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

– The Packers' defense has not generated pressure at nearly the rate it did in 2019. Outside linebacker Preston Smith has been more of a factor in recent weeks against subpar offensive tackles, but he had a very slow start to the season. Outside linebacker Rashan Gary hasn't taken the big second-year step many thought he would. – The Packers' defense hasn't forced many turnovers. With only six turnovers in eight games, the Packers' defense ranks 30th in the NFL. – Outside of Adrian Amos, who's been solid, the Packers' safeties have struggled this year. Cornerbacks not named Jaire Alexander have struggled, too. – At inside linebacker, the Packers have a promising up-and-comer in rookie fifth-round pick Kamal Martin. Undrafted rookie linebacker Krys Barnes has shown promise, too. His fluidity in coverage has consistently stood out and his instincts always seem to have him around the football. – Despite playing what was essentially the San Francisco 49ers' second-team offense last week, the Packers' defense gave up 17 points and allowed 184 receiving yards and a touchdown to 49ers fourth-string receiver Richie James. To make matters worse, he was catching passes from second-string quarterback Nick Mullens. The defense also gave up 52 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries to backup running back Jerick McKinnon, who didn't have left tackle Trent Williams or tight end George Kittle blocking for him. If the Packers weren't playing with a lead for most of the game, it could have looked much worse. – The Packers were the worst tackling team in the NFL going into Week 9 against the 49ers and their defense continues to be one of the worst at defending the run. Defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster has rebounded from a bad 2019 season but it hasn't been enough to fix the porous Packers' run defense.

Special teams: B

AP Photo/Butch Dill

– Kicker Mason Crosby is a perfect 11-for-11 on field goal attempts this season. – Punter J.K. Scott hasn't gotten a ton of work this year - only 22 punts in eight games with seven against Tampa Bay - but he's been solid, averaging 45.1 yards per punt with eight downed inside the 20-yard line and only one touchback. – Kickoff/punt return coverage hasn't been great, but it hasn't been especially bad either. – The Packers haven't gotten much production from their punt returners this year. Leading return man Tyler Ervin is currently averaging five yards per return on four returns. – The Packers haven't had many kickoff return opportunities. Ervin leads the team with seven returns for 136 yards and a 19.4 average.