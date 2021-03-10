Packers meet virtually with UCLA RB/WR Demetric Felton

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
The Green Bay Packers held a virtually pre-draft meeting with UCLA running back and receiver Demetric Felton, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

Felton (5-10, 200) led the Pac-12 in all-purpose yards per game last season. Over six games, he rushed for 668 yards and five touchdowns, caught 22 passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns and returned eight kickoffs for 168 yards in 2020, earning all-conference honors.

The Packers could see Felton and his versatile skillset as an ideal fit in the Tyler Ervin role within Matt LaFleur’s offense. He operated as a running back, from the slot and in the return game.

Ervin is a free agent, creating a potential need for an explosive playmaker on offense and special teams like Felton.

Felton’s profile at The Draft Network reads like a player that could help the Packers: “He is a very good athlete, as evidenced by his dynamic agility, change of direction, and body control. He’s been effective in the run game when used on the perimeter. He runs with the inclination to get outside and use elusiveness and wiggle In space. In the passing game, he is very good due to his effectiveness with the ball in his hands. He is competitive and willing in pass protection situations. He demonstrates good catching skills on screens and on check-downs. He is a good route-runner out of the backfield and linebackers have a difficult time covering him in space. He doesn’t have the prototypical size for the NFL. As a result, he will likely be a slot wide receiver or a “package guy” in the NFL.”

The Packers hold 10 picks in the 2021 draft.

List

Tracking Packers' virtual pre-draft meetings ahead of 2021 NFL draft

