Packers meet virtually with UAB edge rusher Alex Wright

The Green Bay Packers met virtually and at the combine with UAB edge rusher Alex Wright, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

Wright (6-5, 271) is one of many intriguing edge rushers in the 2022 NFL draft class.

He produced 19.0 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and three sacks over 35 games and 18 starts at UAB. Wright was a second-team All-Conference USA selection in 2021 after creating 7.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks in 13 games.

He put up 15 reps on the bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine. At his pro day, Wright hit 29″ in the vertical leap, covered 9-6 in the broad jump, finished the short shuttle in 4.42 seconds and three-cone drill in 7.42 seconds. He has a wingspan of almost 83″

Wright is still 21 years old. He doesn’t turn 22 until September. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com sees a high-ceiling player in need of major development, but the Packers – with Rashan Gary and Preston Smith entrenched as starters – could offer Wright an ideal landing spot.

“In a projection-based model where additional size, strength and technique improvements are likely, his athleticism becomes an even more impressive weapon as both a run defender and pass rusher. He will require a runway for development, but he’s worth a middle-round selection as a potential three-down starter for odd- or even-front teams,” Zierlein wrote in Wright’s scouting report.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranks Wright as the No. 18 overall edge rusher and the No. 97 overall player in the class. The Packers have a need for a developmental edge rusher and also five picks in the top 100.

