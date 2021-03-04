Packers meet virtually with Tulsa LB Zaven Collins

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
Add a top linebacker to the list of draft prospects to sit down virtually with the Green Bay Packers.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Packers are among nine different teams that have met or will meet with Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins, who won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player in 2020.

Over three seasons at Tulsa, Collins produced 236 tackles, 25.0 tackles for losses, 7.5 sacks, five interceptions, eight pass breakups and three forced fumbles. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns in 2020.

The Packers could see Collins as the missing piece in the middle of the defense. Big and versatile, with the ability to rush the passer and cover, Collins has an impact-creating skill set in the right scheme at the next level.

From his profile at The Draft Network: “Collins offers an exciting blend of size, length, power, football intelligence, and versatility that makes him a dynamic prospect for the NFL. Whether it’s defending the run, dropping into coverage, or rushing the passer, Collins has the requisite skill set required to execute and was arguably the most dynamic defensive playmaker in college football for the 2020 season. He demonstrated notable growth in 2020, becoming a complete defender and making high-impact, clutch plays seemingly every week.”

The Packers have Kamal Martin and Krys Barnes returning in 2021 after playing snaps at inside linebacker as rookies, but neither should prevent general manager Brian Gutekunst from adding a potential difference-maker at the position. It’s possible Collins could be an option at the end of the first round for Green Bay.

Draft Wire provided a closer look at the film from Collins’ time at Tulsa.

