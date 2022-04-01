Packers meet virtually with Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller

Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller @isaiah_spiller told @PFN365 he'll do Texans' local Pro Day Monday; 'That would be great staying home, I think I could be a great asset'; top 30 visit with Bills; heavy interest Falcons, Buccaneers, Commanders; Zooms with Ravens, Packers #NFLDraftNews — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 1, 2022

The Green Bay Packers might be set at running back entering the 2022 season, but the team is still doing its homework on running back prospects in the draft class.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Packers met virtually through Zoom with Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller.

Spiller (6-0, 217) is viewed by many to be one of the best running back prospects in the 2022 class and a likely starter at the NFL level. He rushed for over 900 yards in each of his three seasons at Texas A&M, including back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2020 and 2021. He produced 25 rushing touchdowns, 16 games with 100 or more rushing yards and also caught 74 passes. In three years, he created almost 3,600 yards of total offense.

Spiller didn’t run at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis but did hit 30″ in the vertical leap and cover 114″ in the broad jump.

According to Pro Football Focus, Spiller broke 56 tackles, averaged 3.56 yards after first contact and created 18 carries of 15 or more yards during the 2021 season. He also didn’t have a drop on 33 targets.

Do the Packers have a need at running back? Depends on the viewpoint. Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon provide one of the game’s best 1-2 punches. However, Kylin Hill, last year’s seventh-round pick, is coming off a torn ACL, and in 2023, Jones has a $7 million roster bonus and a cap number of over $20 million. So it’s possible the team sees running back as a position worth fortifying now to ensure it stays stronger deep into the future.

The Packers have 11 picks in the 2022 draft. Spiller is projected to be a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick.

