Packers meet virtually with Syracuse DB Trill Williams

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
The Green Bay Packers are one of several teams to meet with a versatile defensive back prospect in the 2021 NFL draft.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Packers met or will meet virtually with Syracuse defensive back Trill Williams, who played multiple positions in the secondary during a three-year career in the ACC.

Almost half of the NFL has met or will meet with Williams at this point in the draft process. His athleticism, size and versatility provide insight into why interest is so high.

Williams produced 93 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and six pass breakups over 28 games at Syracuse. He also scored three defensive touchdowns, including an interception return for a score in 2020 and a 94-yard game-ending fumble return for a touchdown to end the 2019 season.

Syracuse played Williams at cornerback, in the slot and at safety, giving him a versatile profile as he enters the NFL draft.

From his profile at The Draft Network: “Williams is long, rangy, athletic, physical, and aggressive. His physical skill set is exceptional and he doesn’t have any restrictions. He is springy and explosive, capable of thriving in both man and zone coverage...For a team looking for a versatile defensive back that can be a matchup-neutralizer, Williams has the physical gifts to do that. There is immense potential when it comes to the roles he can fill in the NFL and the ways he can make an impact.”

The Packers certainly have a need at cornerback, both on the perimeter and in the slot, and Williams’ versatility to play safety could be appealing for new defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

