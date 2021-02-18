Packers meet virtually with Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson

The Green Bay Packers have met with one of the Doak Walker Award semifinalists from 2020.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Packers recently met virtually with Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson.

With Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams both scheduled to be unrestricted free agents next month, general manager Brian Gutekunst will likely have to use at least one draft pick to restock the position this offseason.

The Draft Network sees Jefferson as a change of pace option who could be best in a zone run scheme.

Over just six games in 2020, Jefferson rushed for 858 yards and seven touchdowns while also catching nine passes for 67 yards. He was the the Co-Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and the conference’s first-team running back.

Jefferson is leaving Oregon State as the school’s fifth-leading rusher. He had 2,932 rushing yards, 15 100-yard rushing games and 27 rushing touchdowns.

Pro Football Focus ranks Jefferson as the site’s 273rd overall player in the 2021 draft.

