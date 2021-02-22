Packers meet virtually with Oregon CB Thomas Graham Jr.

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
The Green Bay Packers are doing their homework on a cornerback prospect in the 2021 NFL draft.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Packers met virtually with Oregon cornerback Thomas Graham Jr, a two-time All-Pac-12 Conference selection.

Graham opted out of the 2020 season. During his first three collegiate seasons (2017-19), Graham produced eight interceptions, 32 pass breakups and 10.5 tackles for losses. He started the final 39 games of his career before opting out in 2020.

The Packers will likely reinvest in cornerback this offseason, especially during the draft. Kevin King is a free agent, Chandon Sullivan had an up-and-down first season as the slot cornerback and Josh Jackson hasn’t been a useful contributor in two years.

From The Draft Network’s profile of Graham:

Thomas Graham has average reactive athleticism, as evidenced in his agility and overall quickness. He is a willing tackler in the run game and has shown the ability to be a wrap-up tackler against the run. When he is the force player, he does a good job getting the runner on the ground. In the passing game, he plays with good technique. Because he lacks top-end speed and short-area agility, his good technique helps him open his hips on time and get to the football. He has excellent timing and ball skills and is extremely competitive at the catch point.

Graham could be an option in the 2021 draft as the Packers attempt to refill the depth at cornerback.

