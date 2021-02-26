Packers meet virtually with Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II

Lots of buzz on #Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II lately and it's well deserved. One of the best CB's in this draft. A first round talent. Newsome has met virtually with the following: #Titans, #Packers, #Chiefs, #Jaguars, #Buccaneers, #Saints & #49ers just to name a few. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 26, 2021

The Green Bay Packers met with one of the best cornerback prospects in the 2021 NFL draft.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Packers met virtually with Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II, a first-team All-Big Ten pick in 2020.

Newsome finished his collegiate career with 25 pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery over 21 games.

The Packers will almost certainly be among the teams looking for a cornerback in the 2021 draft. Newsome, who stands 6-1, looks like a future starter on the perimeter at the next level, making him a potential first-round pick.

From his profile on The Draft Network: “Greg Newsome II is an exciting cornerback prospect who will offer an NFL franchise plenty of appeal as a potential starter on the perimeter. Newsome II has showcased strong ball skills and length to pair with high-end levels of flexibility and functional athleticism—that’s a blend that is going to get Newsome II drafted sooner rather than later.”

Story continues

The Packers hold the 29th overall pick in the first round. Newsome, or any other highly-regarded cornerback, could be an option. Kevin King is an unrestricted free agent and could depart next month. Chandon Sullivan is a restricted free agent, and 2018 second-round pick Josh Jackson hasn’t been a contributor the last two seasons.

List