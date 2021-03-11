Packers meet virtually with Nebraska OL Brenden Jaimes

#Nebraska OL Brenden Jaimes made a school record 40 consecutive starts. Versatile OL that can play inside/outside. Jaimes has recently met virtually with #Packers, #Lions, #Patriots & #Cowboys to name a few. Jaimes met with every team in person at the Senior Bowl. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 11, 2021

The Green Bay Packers had a virtual pre-draft meeting with Nebraska offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

Jaimes, who started 40 straight games over four seasons, was a three-time All-Big Ten selection. His 40 starts are the second-most by an offensive lineman in school history.

Jaimes started nine games at right tackle as a freshman and 31 at left tackle over his final three seasons.

The Packers will likely be looking to build more depth along the offensive line during the draft. The team released right tackle Rick Wagner and will likely lose center Corey Linsley in free agency, and left tackle David Bakhtiari is recovering from an ACL injury.

Jaimes might be a mid-round option.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jaimes allowed six sacks, four quarterback hits and 22 hurries over his last three seasons. He gave up just four hurries and no sacks over seven games in 2020.

From PFF: “Jaimes has been one of the most accomplished pass protectors in the country over the past couple of seasons at Nebraska. After struggling a bit between right tackle and left tackle in his first two years as a starter, he allowed only 13 pressures on 637 pass-blocking snaps over the past two seasons. He’s perfected his angle sets to an NFL-caliber level and has a counter seemingly for every edge he faces. Jaimes’ issue is that he’s light as can be — and not in a good way. He isn’t going to take anyone off the line of scrimmage and will have a heck of a time holding up to bull rushes in the NFL.”

Story continues

The Packers could see Jaimes as a prospect worth developing given his abilities as a pass protector. General manager Brian Gutekunst holds 10 picks in the 2021 draft.

List