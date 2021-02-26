Packers meet virtually with Louisville RB Javian Hawkins

Add another running back to the list of prospects the Green Bay Packers have met with leading up to the 2021 NFL draft.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, Packers scouts spoke virtually with Louisville running back Javian Hawkins.

As a redshirt freshman, Hawkins set a new school-record rushing for rushing yards in a season by a running back with 1,525 in 2019. He finished seventh in the nation in rushing and also added nine touchdowns. Hawkins earned an All-ACC second-team nomination for his performance.

Hawkins appeared in eight games in 2020, totaling 822 rushing yards on 133 attempts for 6.2 yards per carry and seven rushing touchdowns. Hawkins is a dynamic threat as both a runner and receiver. Last season, he had 16 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown.

When the ball is in his hands, Hawkins is a north and south runner with tremendous speed. He’s quick, elusive and a big play waiting to happen. According to Pro Football Focus, Hawkins was also very good in pass protection. On 231 pass-block snaps, he never allowed a single sack. That certainly checks a box for what Green Bay looks for in their running backs.

This is the second running back the Packers have met with in the last couple of weeks. They’ve already spoken with Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson.

The Packers are doing their due diligence in gathering information on this year’s class of running backs should they lose both Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams in free agency. If Green Bay selects Hawkins in the upcoming draft, he has the skillset to be the lightning to A.J. Dillon’s thunder.

