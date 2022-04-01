Packers meet virtually with Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer

#Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer recently worked out for the #Saints, and he'll soon work out for the #Bengals. He's met virtually with the #Packers and #Broncos to name a few, and he'll soon meet with the #Raiders. A TON of interest in the versatile OL, who can play 4 positions. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 31, 2022

The Green Bay Packers were one of several teams to meet virtually with Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, per Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

Salyer (6-4, 321) played all five positions at Georgia and might have guard-tackle versatility at the NFL level. In 2021, Salyer started 11 games at left tackle and also played right guard. He started games at left tackle, right tackle and right guard during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Over four seasons, Salyer played in 47 games. He was a second-team All-SEC pick last season.

According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just one sack and four total pressures in pass protection in 2021.

The Packers could view Salyer as a natural replacement for Billy Turner, who started at left tackle, right guard and right tackle over three seasons in Green Bay.

“The ceiling for a player like Salyer is a starting right tackle,” Packers Wire draft analyst Brennen Rupp wrote. “The floor is a guy that can be a team’s sixth offensive lineman that’s capable of playing all five positions. Somewhere in between all of that is a player that you could plug in at right guard for the next 10 years.”

Salyer didn’t test at the NFL Scouting Combine but did put up 31 reps on the bench press.

Rupp’s full breakdown of Salyer can be found here.

