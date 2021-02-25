Packers meet virtually with Auburn LB K.J. Britt

Zach Kruse
The Green Bay Packers met with a linebacker prospect from the SEC who participated at the Senior Bowl last month.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Packers and New Orleans Saints both recently met virtually with Auburn linebacker K.J. Britt, a defensive captain for the Tigers who broke out in 2019 but missed all but two games in 2020.

After producing 69 tackles, 10 tackles for losses and 2.5 sacks in 13 games as a first-time starter in 2019, Britt led the Tigers with 23 tackles in two games to start 2020 before suffering a season-ending thumb injury. The issue required surgery.

Britt was healthy enough to participate at the Senior Bowl. In Mobile, he was voted the American team’s best linebacker by running backs and offensive linemen.

The Packers could see Britt as a mid-round option at a perpetual need position. The team released starting linebacker Christian Kirksey last week and is still in search of a difference-making starter in the middle of the defense.

