Packers meet with Virginia edge rusher Charles Snowden

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
The Green Bay Packers met virtually before the draft with Virginia linebacker Charles Snowden, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

Snowden (6-6, 243) produced 30.5 tackles for losses, 15.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, 18 pass breakups and two interceptions. He was an All-ACC selection each of the last two seasons.

The Packers could see Snowden as an ideal developmental linebacker capable of eventually replacing Preston Smith and a quality special teams player.

Snowden’s length helped him create 12 batted passes over the last three seasons, per Pro Football Focus. He also produced 22 pressures over just 131 pass-rushing snaps in 2020.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranked Snowden as the 15th best edge rusher in the draft class and give him a third- or fourth-round grade.

It’s possible Snowden could have a Leonard Floyd-like ceiling at the next level. Floyd, with his length and athleticism, was a disruptor for new defensive coordinator Joe Barry with the Los Angeles.

From Brugler’s draft guide: “Overall, Snowden comes with position and scheme fit questions, but his fluid athleticism, long-limbed frame and reaction skills are an intriguing combination. He projects best as a hybrid edge player in a 3-4 scheme.”

