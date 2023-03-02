Packers meet with TCU WR Quentin Johnston at NFL Scouting Combine

The Green Bay Packers are one of a handful of NFL teams that have met privately with TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, according to Houston-based NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Johnston, 6-4, caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns over 14 games for TCU in 2022.

The Packers hold the 15th overall pick in the first round and could consider pairing Johnston – one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2023 draft lass – with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs at the wide receiver position.

Johnston brings an excellent combination of size, athleticism and down-the-field ability to a pass-catching position. He’s also proven to be a sudden mover in space, giving him intriguing yards-after-the-catch potential at the next level.

Johnston is expected to work out at the combine this week, and he could be one of the big winners of the event.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared Johnston to Alshon Jeffery.

Johnston has also met with the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans.

More Latest Packers News!

Packers Mock Draft 7.0: Green Bay adds playmakers in new 4-rounder Packers rank 6th overall in NFLPA's new team report cards Packers QB Jordan Love ups comfort, confidence and intensity in Year 3 Aaron Rodgers on future: 'I'll make a decision soon enough' Packers restructure contract of DL Kenny Clark, create $11M of salary cap space

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire