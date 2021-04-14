Packers meet with Northwestern WR Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman

#Northwestern WR Ramaud Bowman led the Wildcats in receiving yards and touchdowns in 2020. Bowman has met virtually with the #Colts, #Packers and #Cowboys. The #Saints and #Dolphins are among the other teams that have also shown interest. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 13, 2021

The Green Bay Packers held a virtual pre-draft meeting with Northwestern receiver Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

Bowman, a Minneapolis native, played in 47 career games at Northwestern, catching 82 passes for 986 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2020, Bowman led the team in receiving yards (508) and receiving touchdowns (five), set a new career-high in catches (41) and earned All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition.

In the Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State, he caught eight passes for a career-best 103 receiving yards. He also caught a touchdown pass against Wisconsin and during Northwestern’s bowl game against Auburn.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was in attendance to see Bowman at Northwestern’s pro day last month.

Bowman (6-1, 204) ran a slow 40-yard dash but was quick in the three-cone drill, making him a potential late-round or undrafted free agent option for the Packers.

Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman is a WR prospect in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 4.05 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1488 out of 2499 WR from 1987 to 2021. https://t.co/wA0cbOaOVd #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/KyxYgv10oH — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 7, 2021

The Packers hold 10 picks in the 2021 NFL draft.

