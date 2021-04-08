Packers meet with Auburn receiver and returner Eli Stove

The Green Bay Packers held a virtual pre-draft meeting with Auburn receiver and returner Eli Stove, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

Stove, an experienced special teams player, saw action in 52 games at Auburn. He caught 136 passes for 1,186 yards and six touchdowns, rushed 55 times for 554 yards and four touchdowns, and returned three kickoffs and four punts.

Stove ranks fifth in school history with 136 catches. He had career-highs in catches (40) and receiving yards (330) over seven games as a senior, including 85 total yards and a touchdown against LSU.

Story continues

The Packers could see Stove as a gadget weapon on offense with an ability to contribute as a returner and cover man on kicks and punts.

Stove’s lack of elite-level athleticism will likely mean he’s an undrafted free agent option.

Eli Stove is a WR prospect in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 2.28 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1930 out of 2499 WR from 1987 to 2021. https://t.co/gOxQ5Mxv5u #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/mQRg68ATIG — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 7, 2021

The SEC named Stove to the conference’s Community Service Team in 2020. He participated in the Hula Bowl following the season.

List