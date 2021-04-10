Masters leaderboard:

Packers meet with Arizona State WR Frank Darby

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
The Green Bay Packers held a virtual pre-draft meeting with Arizona State receiver Frank Darby, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

Darby is expected to be a Day 3 pick. The Packers, with 10 total picks and a long-term need at receiver, could see Darby as a realistic option in the middle to late rounds.

He played in just three games and saw 12 targets during a 2020 season shortened by the pandemic and a rib injury.

Over 40 games at Arizona State, Darby caught 67 passes for 1,317 yards and 13 touchdowns. As a junior in 2019, Darby delivered career-highs in catches (31), receiving yards (616) and touchdowns (8).

Dane Brugler of The Athletic labeled Darby as “one of the best ball-tracking receivers in this class,” giving him potential as a big-play receiver at the next level. Overall, Darby averaged 19.7 yards per catch in college, but drops were a recurring issue.

Darby, who turns 24 in September, didn’t test like an elite athlete at the position during his pro day, potentially lowering the possibility of the Packers using a draft pick on him later this month.

According to Brugler, Darby is both a willing blocker and a positive personality in the locker room, two attributes that could endear him to Matt LaFleur and the Packers.

