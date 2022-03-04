Packers meet with 3 top WRs at NFL Scouting Combine

At the moment, the Green Bay Packers only have five wide receivers signed to the roster for the 2022 season. They plan on inking a new deal with All-Pro Davante Adams and may try to come to terms with free agents Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. However, the Packers could also be open to drafting a wide receiver after speaking to several early on at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine.

According to multiple prospects, Green Bay had informal conversations with them before any measurements or athletic testing. Of course, talking to a player doesn’t reveal much. The Packers could be genuinely interested in the player or simply doing a little homework on another deep wide receiver class.

Either way, it appears Green Bay has taken an interest in some of the top guys. Let’s run down the list of wide receivers the Packers have spoken with.

Jameson Williams, Alabama

Williams already had interviews with several teams, including the Packers, at the combine. The SEC product was having a tremendous season before tearing his ACL in the National Championship. Williams had a breakout year in 2021, accumulating 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was a big play waiting to happen for the Alabama offense and was competing to be the first wide receiver off the board if not for his injury. The injury could work in favor of Green Bay, who will be picking at No. 28 in the first round. Williams could end up having a redshirt year as a rookie but said he is ahead of schedule in his recovery.

Chris Olave, Ohio State

Olave reportedly had a great meeting with the Packers on Monday. The former Buckeye caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns over 11 games in 2021. Olave is regarded as a first-round pick, but concerns about his strength may mean he will be available to Green Bay at the tail end of the round. Overall, he is a well-rounded prospect with explosive traits and a smooth route runner. Olave would add another intriguing dynamic to the Packers’ offense with his speed and ability to get open.

George Pickens, Georgia

If Aaron Rodgers decides to return to Green Bay, Pickens likes the idea of catching passes from the back-to-back MVP meeting formally and informally with team representatives. In fact, multiple teams have spoken with Pickens due to his flashes at Georgia. Unfortunately, Pickens missed most of last season with a torn ACL, but he still finished with 90 catches for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns in 24 career games. Standing at 6-3, 195 pounds, the former Bulldog meets the Packers’ size thresholds for the position. Pickens also expects to run in the 4.3s or 4.4s, making him an enticing option for Green Bay.

