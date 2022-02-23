Packers may let Davante Adams leave as free agent, not franchise tag

Packers may let Davante Adams walk in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Fans hoping the Bears have a shot to sign superstar wide receiver Davante Adams this offseason got a boost on Wednesday. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst addressed the media and revealed that placing the franchise tag on Adams is not his first choice.

“It’s not something we like to do,” Gutekunst said about the tag. “We’d certainly not like to do that if we don’t have to. We’d sort of like to come up with a long term deal that works for both sides. But that’s a hypothetical and a lot of things have to happen before we get to that point.”

While Gutekunst shied away from talking about “hypothetical” scenarios when asked about Adams’ future in Green Bay, he did acknowledge there’s a chance the Packers could let Adams walk in free agency if a long-term agreement can’t be reached, and they don’t tag him.

"There’s a lot of things to be determined there,” Gutekunst said.

One of those things is Aaron Rodgers’ future. Will he retire? Will he demand a trade to another team? Will he request a contract extension himself? Or will he play out the final year of his deal in 2022?

Nobody knows, and it’s an important first step for the Packers before they address other priorities, like Adams’ future.

“Everything around here centers around the quarterback,” Gutekunst said. “That’s just kind of how we do things, so it’s a big piece. It’s a domino that kind of has to fall before we go down other avenues.”

For those looking at the Packers’ salary cap situation, Gutekunst said he’s “very confident” the team will find a way to fit each star on the roster, while still getting under the cap. The finagling has already begun, with the team restructuring Kenny Clark’s salary to reportedly free up over $10 million for 2022. According to Spotrac, the Packers are still $41 million over the cap, so more work will need to be done.

If the Bears want any chance for Adams to hit the market, it probably starts with Rodgers deciding to move on, either to greener pastures, or Shady Acres. But if Rodgers decides to continue his career elsewhere, it’s easy to see Adams following him to his next destination. The duo have been one of the most explosive pairs in the NFL for years, with each man publicly expressing how much he likes playing with the other. Teams like the Broncos or Dolphins could easily fit both players under the cap, too.

Realistically, the odds of the Bears landing Adams this year are slim. But for the first time it feels like there’s a chance.

