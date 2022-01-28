Packers’ Matt LaFleur will coach NFC at 2022 Pro Bowl

Matt LaFleur will coach one more game this season.

The NFL announced Friday that LaFleur will be the NFC coach for the 2022 Pro Bowl, while Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel will coach the AFC.

LaFleur’s Packers and Vrabel’s Titans were both the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences this year, but both teams were defeated at home in the divisional round. The coach of the highest seed that loses in the divisional round from each conference coaches the Pro Bowl every year.

The Pro Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game is at 2:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 6 and will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and Disney XD.

The Packers had three Pro Bowlers this season, but Kenny Clark and Davante Adams have already been replaced and Aaron Rodgers is not expected to play.

Rodgers was voted as the NFC starter at quarterback. Given his age and uncertain future, playing in an all-star game after a disappointing end to a season seems highly unlikely.

The last Pro Bowl played, following the 2019 season, was coached by Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks and John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens.

Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy was in line to coach the NFC after the 2015 season but pulled out due to an illness.