Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling says he got death threats after fumble vs. Colts

Marquez Valdes-Scantling tweeted Sunday that he received death threats.

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver fumbled a pass from Aaron Rodgers in overtime, setting up the Indianapolis Colts for a 34-31 win. He tweeted about the threats just hours after the game and wrote that his teammates have his back.

Death threats over a football game? Jesus you people need help. It’s actually sick. I’m good. My team got my back. ✊🏾 — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) November 23, 2020

Valdes-Scantling, 26, is in his third NFL season, all of them with the Packers. Prior to his tweet about death threats, he wrote about the opportunity to grow from Sunday’s mistake.

Thank You God. Without failure there is no growth. — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) November 23, 2020

His report of death threats arrive amid heightened social tensions amid the chaos of the 2020 election and COVID-19 crisis. Journalists and election workers have also reported receiving death threats in recent weeks.

Now Valdes-Scantling is on the receiving end of sports fans letting their emotions get the worst of them. And he’s making sure to go public with the news.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling wrote on Sunday that he's been getting death threats. (Harry How/Getty Images)

