Packers mainstay and Super Bowl champ T.J. Lang calls it a career

From 2011 to 2016, Aaron Rodgers made it to five Pro Bowls and was named to two All-Pro teams. For 91 of those 96 games, offensive lineman T.J. Lang made sure Rodgers had a clean pocket.

After 10 seasons in the NFL, the 31-year-old Lang decided to call it a career Friday. Lang thanked both the Packers and the Detroit Lions in a post on Twitter, and said he would focus on being a better “husband, father, son, brother, friend” moving forward.

Over his career, Lang made it to two Pro Bowls. He was also named to the All-Pro team second team by Pro Football Focus in 2014. Lang played in 16 postseason games, starting 11 of them. He was also a member of the 2010 Packers team that won the Super Bowl. He spent his first eight seasons with Green Bay before joining the Lions for his final two.

In 2018, Lang was limited to just six games with the Lions due to a neck injury. The team released him in March.

Instead of testing the market, Lang decided to give his body a rest and retire.

Former Green Bay Packers guard T.J. Lang is retiring. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

