Packers luck out, avoid dangerous Lions WR Kenny Golladay in Week 2

One of the game’s best young receivers won’t be available for the Detroit Lions on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

The Lions officially ruled out Pro Bowl receiver Kenny Golladay, who missed Week 1 and didn’t practice this week while still dealing with a hamstring injury.

The Packers certainly won’t mind not seeing No. 19 in uniform on the opposing sideline at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Over four career games against the Packers, Golladay has 14 catches for 371 yards and two scores, including two catches over 60 yards and six over 20. Last season, he turned eight catches into 193 yards in the two games against the Packers, including a 66-yard catch on the first play of an October game at Lambeau Field.

Golladay, a first-time Pro Bowler last season, produced back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2018 and 2019 and led the NFL in touchdown catches in 2019 with 11.

Taking the majority of Golladay’s reps in Week 1 was former Wisconsin Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus, a fifth-round pick of the Lions. He caught three passes on 10 targets for 43 yards against the Chicago Bears.

Although the Packers will be without Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark, the team has already missed out on facing Golladay and Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter, continuing a trend of avoiding star players from last season.

The Lions also ruled out starting guard Joe Dahl and cornerback Desmond Trufant. Starting slot cornerback Justin Coleman was placed on injured reserve this week.

