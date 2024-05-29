Packers LT Rasheed Walker ‘totally locked in’ after arrival of first-round pick Jordan Morgan

Green Bay Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker has embraced the challenge presented by the arrival of Jordan Morgan, the team’s first-round pick.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Walker “didn’t say anything” after the Packers took Morgan at No. 25 overall in April’s draft and instead got to work.

“He’s come in with the right mindset,” LaFleur said Wednesday. “He’s been a guy that’s been totally locked in and totally dialed in (during the offseason workout program).”

Walker, a 2022 seventh-round pick, started 15 regular season games and two postseason games for the Packers in 2023. He went through the typical ups and downs of a first-year starter but eventually settled in and was terrific to end the season.

During his first nine games, Walker allowed 20 pressures and committed seven penalties. At one point, the Packers went to a rotation at left tackle. Over the final 10 games, however, Walker allowed 16 pressures and committed only three penalties while re-establishing himself as the full-time starter. At Pro Football Focus, Walker’s overall grade and pass-blocking grade both improved dramatically over the second half of the season.

Always in search of improvement and competition, especially at a premium position, the Packers used a first-round pick on Morgan, an experienced left tackle from Arizona who will get a chance to compete to play at tackle as a rookie.

Despite his starting experience and improvement to end 2023, Walker will need to win his job back at left tackle in 2024.

“I think competition brings out the best in everybody,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur has been especially happy with Walker’s response to the circumstances. Instead of shying away from the competition, Walker has tackled it head on.

“There’s only two ways you can go about it, and I think he’s chosen the right way.”

While Morgan is getting an opportunity to compete at left tackle, he’s also played snaps at left guard and right tackle during the offseason workout program.

