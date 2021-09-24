Packers LT Elgton Jenkins has ‘outside chance’ to play vs. 49ers

The Green Bay Packers will list starting left tackle Elgton Jenkins as doubtful for Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jenkins, who started the first two games at left tackle in place of David Bakhtiari, has an ankle injury and didn’t practice this week. Coach Matt LaFleur said there’s an “outside chance” Jenkins will be able to play on Sunday night.

“If he can come around in the next 48 hours or whatever before we kick off, then we’ll let him go,” LaFleur said.

Official injury designations will arrive later Friday on the final injury report.

LaFleur said the Packers have a “plan” for replacing Jenkins if he can’t play. The most likely scenario is moving Billy Turner from the right side to the left tackle and inserting Dennis Kelly into the starting lineup at right tackle. Yosh Nijman is listed as the backup left tackle, but he’s never started an NFL game.

LaFleur said it will take a “collective effort” from the offense to replace Jenkins if he’s unable to play. The 49ers have a terrific defensive line, featuring edge rusher Nick Bosa. The Packers left tackle will face Bosa on most snaps on Sunday night.

“It puts a little extra on everybody,” LaFleur said.

