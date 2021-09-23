Packers LT Elgton Jenkins ‘doing better’ but won’t practice Thursday

Green Bay Packers left tackle Elgton Jenkins is feeling better but his ankle injury will keep him out of a second straight practice on Thursday.

“He’s doing better. He still won’t be out at practice today, but we’ll give him the rest of the week to get healthy,” LaFleur said.

Jenkins also missed Wednesday’s practice. His status for Sunday against the 49ers remains uncertain.

LaFleur said he wasn’t sure when the injury happened on Monday night and he didn’t become aware of the injury until after the contest. Jenkins played all 65 snaps at left tackle in the 35-17 win over the Lions.

“I didn’t notice a dropoff in his play at any point,” LaFleur said. “He just sucked it up and gutted it out for his teammates.”

The Packers are holding a padded practice on Thursday. The team will practice again Friday and then release official injury designations for Sunday night later Friday afternoon.

Jenkins was replacing All-Pro David Bakhtiari at left tackle. The Packers could play Billy Turner or Yosh Nijman at the position against the 49ers if Jenkins can’t go.

