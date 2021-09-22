Packers LT Elgton Jenkins has ankle injury, status vs. 49ers uncertain

The Green Bay Packers don’t know if they’ll have starting left tackle Elgton Jenkins available on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Jenkins, who missed practice on Wednesday, has an ankle injury and his status is uncertain for Week 3.

“He’s got an ankle (injury). He wasn’t out at practice today. Just like we do, we’re going to give him the full week to prove he can play. And if he can go out there and feel confident playing on it we’ll let him go,” LaFleur said.

Jenkins was injured during the Packers’ 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions but played through the issue and was on the field for all 65 offensive snaps.

LaFleur said Jenkins is “one of the toughest guys we have on our football team.”

Jenkins, a Pro Bowler at guard last year, has been playing left tackle in place of David Bakhtiari, who is on the PUP list for the first six weeks of 2021.

“He’s so reliable, does a great job no matter what we ask him to do,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur wouldn’t reveal how he’d construct the offensive line if Jenkins can’t play against the 49ers. The Packers list Yosh Nijman, who had a strong preseason, as the backup at left tackle on the team’s unofficial depth chart, but other arrangements are possible and probably likely. Billy Turner has experience at left tackle, and the Packers could plug in veteran Dennis Kelly at right tackle, Turner’s current position.

Jenkins, a second-round pick of the Packers in 2019, has played in all 34 games to start his NFL career. He has also started 32 straight regular-season games.

