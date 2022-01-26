Packers LT David Bakhtiari tells story of ‘nightmare’ recovery from knee surgery

In an interview with Aaron Nagler of CheeseheadTV, Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari opened up about his knee injury and the frustrating recovery process he called a “nightmare.”

Bakhtiari said his year-long recovery from a torn ACL was plagued by setbacks, including swelling, fluid build-up and additional damage inside the reconstructed knee.

After making his season debut in the season finale in Detroit, Bakhtiari tried to get through a week of practice in the leadup to the divisional round but didn’t feel right, and he ended up missing the Packers’ playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

His season ended after playing only 27 total snaps.

“This is a (expletive) nightmare. This thing won’t end,” Bakhtiari told Nagler.

Bakhtiari said he had the knee drained of fluid at least 15 times during the season. Every time he tried to come all the way back, fluid build-up and inflammation set him back.

Even when Bakhtiari came off the PUP list and was activated to the 53-man roster in November, he said the knee didn’t feel right, especially while trying to practice, so he shut it down, got the knee drained and eventually needed a scope.

Several different doctors, including Dr. Pat McKenzie, saw inflammation in the knee and recommended not playing.

On Monday, coach Matt LaFleur said the team believes Bakhtiari’s knee is structurally sound, and there isn’t great concern over the long-term health of the knee. Bakhtiari said the same when asked if he had any concerns.

“No,” Bakhtiari said. “The hurdle you want to get over is having a full recovery from an ACL. I know my ACL is good. My meniscus is good, they cut out like 10-15 percent of it. It’s just my knee needing rest. Structurally it’s good. Just need to take this time off.”

On the next steps: “I just need to turn off the car and let it sit.”

The Packers are off until the start of the offseason workout program in April.

Bakhtiari, a five-time All-Pro, signed a new, four-year deal with the Packers in November of 2020. He’s under contract in Green Bay through 2024.

