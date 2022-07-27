Packers LT David Bakhtiari says concern level over knee injury is low

Breaking News:

Brandon Carwile
·2 min read
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari essentially reiterated what general manager Brian Gutekunst said Wednesday morning about his knee injury. Gutekunst stated the team is “cautiously optimistic” about Bakhtiari’s recovery status.

Bakhtiari offered reaffirmation at his locker following the first day of training camp.

“Concern level: low. Really like where I’m at, especially compared to just where I was overall last year,” said Bakhtiari, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Of course, Bakhtiari did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. He is currently on the physically unable to perform list but could come off at any time. The Packers do not want to rush him back after so many setbacks. Gutekunst mentioned that Bakhtiari underwent an additional procedure during the offseason.

This is the third procedure Bakhtiari has gone through since tearing his ACL in late 2020. After the initial surgery, he continued to deal with fluid buildup and even had a second surgery to clean up his knee during the 2021 season.

Bakhtiari eventually tested his knee in the season finale against the Detroit Lions. He played 27 snaps in the first half, but his knee did not respond well. Bakhtiari was forced to miss the divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers, and now, his status for the regular season opener against the Minnesota Vikings is unclear.

The good news is that injury is not career-ending. Gutekunst has no doubt that his five-time All-Pro left tackle will eventually play in the NFL again, and Bakhtiari remains optimistic about his return.

