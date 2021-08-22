Packers LT David Bakhtiari ranks No. 36 on NFL Top 100 players list

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is a Top 100 NFL player once again.

Bakhtiari, a five-time All-Pro, ranked No. 36 on the NFL’s list of “The Top 100 Players of 2021.”

Bakhtiari came in at No. 62 on the 2020 list.

Last season, Bakhtiari was a first-team All-Pro after allowing just one sack and nine total pressures over almost 500 pass-blocking snaps. He remains the gold standard in terms of pass-blocking at his position.

Few assets are more valuable in the NFL than an elite left tackle capable of neutralizing a team’s best pass-rusher every week, and Bakhtiari is among the best.

Here’s the video presenting Bakhtiari on the list:

Packers on “The Top 100 Players of 2021” list

No. 51: OLB Za’Darius Smith
No. 41: CB Jaire Alexander
No. 36: LT David Bakhtiari

