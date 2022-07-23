Packers LT David Bakhtiari not on PUP list, for now

The Green Bay Packers placed nine players on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list before the start of training camp but left tackle David Bakhtiari wasn’t one of them.

Bakhtiari is still working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in December of 2020. He missed all but one game in 2021 as he dealt with fluid build-up and eventually required a second surgery.

Bakhtiari tested his knee in last year’s season finale against the Detroit Lions and looked promising in 27 snaps during the first half. However, he later experienced more fluid build-up, which kept him out of the Packers’ divisional playoff loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

For precautionary reasons, Bakhtiari did not practice during OTAs, which head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed was the plan all along. At the end of OTAs, LaFleur was cautiously optimistic about Bakhtiari being ready for the start of training camp.

“Time will tell,” LaFleur said. “We fully anticipate him being ready to go, but, you know, we did last year as well. I think time will tell. We feel good about the work he’s put in and where he’s at.”

Bakhtiari not being on the PUP list is a good sign for now. Rookies reported for the start of training camp on Friday with veterans expected to report on Tuesday. There is a chance Bakhtiari could still go on the PUP list if he is not yet in town. Luckily, players who go on the list before training camp can come off at any time.

The Packers will hope they have their premier left tackle for the duration of training camp and the 2022 season.