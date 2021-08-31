Packers’ LT David Bakhtiari to miss Week 1 vs. Saints on PUP list

The #Packers are keeping All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari (knee) on the PUP list into the season, source said, meaning he’ll miss the first six weeks. Tough blow for Green Bay, but this will allow perhaps the game’s best LT the chance to fully heal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2021

Tuesday is an important NFL deadline for roster cuts, but it also represents the transition period when teams must make decisions on players working their way back from offseason injuries. That includes the Green Bay Packers, who won’t have all-world left tackle David Bakhtiari available for their first regular season game with the New Orleans Saints.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Bakhtiari will continue to recover from a knee injury on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, which puts him on ice for at least the first six weeks to start the 2021 season. The Saints are in a similar situation with wide receiver Michael Thomas, whose recovery from ankle surgery also landed him on PUP. Another of their early-season opponents won’t be at full strength with cornerback Stephon Gilmore on the New England Patriots’ PUP list.

As for Bakhtiari’s replacement: the Packers plan on starting versatile lineman Elgton Jenkins in his place, though he didn’t take a single snap from left tackle in preseason. He stepped in for Bakhtiari last season and held his own, though the Saints got after Jenkins a bit when he lined up at left guard. He’ll be a good challenge for Marcus Davenport from the right end spot, who has had his most productive summer as a pro this year.

