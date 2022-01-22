Packers LT David Bakhtiari inactive for divisional round vs. 49ers

The Green Bay Packers will be without their All-Pro left tackle on Saturday night against the San Francisco 49ers. David Bakhtiari, who did return to make his season debut in Week 18, is officially inactive for the divisional round.

The Packers listed Bakhtiari as questionable. He didn’t practice on Tuesday or Thursday, putting into doubt his availability for the start of the playoffs.

Without Bakhtiari, the Packers will likely start Yosh Nijman at left tackle. He made eight starts at left tackle, including during the Packers’ Week 3 over the 49ers. He will need to play well against edge rusher Nick Bosa on Saturday night.

It’s unclear if Bakhtiari will play again this season. He is still attempting to come back after tearing his ACL at the end of the 2020 season.

There is good news: cornerback Jaire Alexander is active and will play after being out since Week 4 with a shoulder injury. So are edge rushers Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus, who are both returning from injured reserve.

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who is dealing with a back injury, is inactive. He was listed as doubtful.

The full list of inactives for the Packers:

LT David Bakhtiari

S Shawn Davis

S Vernon Scott

OLB Jonathan Garvin

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

