Packers LT David Bakhtiari finishes degree from University of Colorado

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari’s success extends beyond the gridiron. The two-time first-team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler is now a graduate of the University of Colorado.

Executive Senior Associate AD Kris Livingston tweeted on Monday that Bakhtiari returned to college for his last class this summer to complete his college degree. It should come as no surprise that Bakhtiari excels off the field too, completing his remaining classes with a 4.0 GPA.

How he started. How he finished. @DavidBakhtiari left @CUBoulder & @CUBuffsFootball early for NFL. He always knew he'd get that diploma & he's been chipping away. This summer he finished what he started & completed his last class! AND since his return, a perfect 4.0!

After starting 33 games during his college career, Bakhtiari decided to leave school early and declare for the NFL draft. He earned second-team All-PAC 12 honors during his final two seasons and also graded out as Colorado’s top offensive tackle at 89.8 percent. He graded over 80 percent in every game as a redshirt junior.

Green Bay selected Bakhtiari in the fourth round with the 122nd overall pick. He started all 16 games as a rookie and never looked back. Bakhtiari was named an All-Pro in Year 4 and is now widely regarded as one of the best left tackles in the league.

In 2020, he signed a four-year, $105.5 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. Ten days later, he tore his ACL in a practice leading up to the final week of the regular season.

Bakhtiari’s injury sidelined him for virtually all of 2021 as he dealt with fluid build-up and eventually required a second surgery. In the regular-season finale against Detroit, Bakhtiari tested his knee in 27 snaps. Even though he played well, Bakhtiari experienced more fluid build-up and could not play in the Packers’ divisional playoff loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

Green Bay’s premier left tackle continues to rehab his knee in hopes of being ready for the start of training camp on July 27. Bakhtiari appears to have kept busy during his downtime by accomplishing an important milestone he had set out for since leaving campus. Hopefully, this momentous occasion can carry over to the playing field so Bakhtiari can return as one of the Packers’ best overall players.