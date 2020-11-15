Packers LT David Bakhtiari confirms new contract extension

The Green Bay Packers locked up their All-Pro left tackle with a new contract.

David Bakhtiari confirmed media reports of a contract extension following Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bakhtiari said he signed the deal late on Saturday night. His goal was to become the league’s highest-paid offensive lineman, providing a “monetary validation” for all his work since the Packers made him a fifth-round pick in the 2013 draft.

“Today I get to say that,” Bakhtiari said.

Bakhtiari, 29, returned to the field Sunday after a three-game absence due to a chest injury. He confirmed he was dealing with a broken rib originally suffered during the Packers’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Just like 2016, when he agreed to his first four-year extension, Bakhtiari signed his new deal before a game against the Jaguars.

A four-time All-Pro and one of the best pass-blocking offensive tackles in football, Bakhtiari had an expiring deal and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent following the 2020 season. He is now signed through the 2024 season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bakhtiari’s new deal is worth $105.5 million over four seasons, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

The #Packers and LT David Bakhtiari agreed on a 4-year extension worth up to $105.5M in new money, source said. He is now the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history. At its base, it’s $23M per year and could reach $23.5M per year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2020

