Packers LT David Bakhtiari is chugging beer at Bucks playoff games again

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
There really can’t be an important Milwaukee Bucks playoff game at Fiserv Forum without Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari chugging a beer on the big screen.

On Wednesday night, the All-Pro pass-blocker was back at it in Milwaukee.

Sitting courtside, Bakhtiari chugged another beer on the Jumbotron during the first half of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

By our count, Bakhtiari – who is still recovering from an ACL injury – downed the beer in about four seconds. Impressive.

Despite Bakhtiari’s entertainment, the Bucks ended up losing to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, creating a 1-0 hole for Milwaukee to attempt to climb out of the rest of the series.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur was also there to see the Bucks. He’s become a regular at games, with Wednesday night representing at least the third Bucks game he’s attended during this playoff run.

Packers running back Aaron Jones was also there. Like LaFleur, he’s attended multiple playoff games this year.

The Packers have consistently done a terrific job supporting the Bucks over the last few years. However, a certain minority owner has been noticeably absent from games during this year’s playoff run.

