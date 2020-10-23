Packers LT David Bakhtiari, CB Kevin King doubtful to play vs. Texans

The Green Bay Packers are likely to be without two important players on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Coach Matt LaFleur said left tackle David Bakhtiari (chest) and cornerback Kevin King (quad) are both doubtful to play against the Texans.

Bakhtiari didn’t practice all week after suffering a chest injury last week in Tampa Bay. King missed last week’s loss but returned to practice on Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday’s session, suggesting a setback.

It’s unclear how the Packers will replace Bakhtiari at left tackle. Rick Wagner, Billy Turner and Elgton Jenkins are all potential options. At cornerback, Josh Jackson will likely get another start if Kevin King can’t go.

If Bakhtiari can’t play, it’ll be his first missed start since Week 5 in 2017. He has started 50 straight games, including the playoffs.

There was other important injury news on Friday.

Running back Aaron Jones is expected to be a game-time decision after injuring his calf on Thursday and missing Friday’s practice. Jones said he’s confident he’ll be ready by Sunday, but LaFleur confirmed he’ll be listed as questionable. The Packers have generally been cautious with soft-tissue injuries to start this season.

The Packers were also without safety Darnell Savage, defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster and running back Tyler Ervin during Friday’s practice, likely meaning they’ll all be listed as doubtful or out for Sunday.

The team will provide an official injury report later on Friday.