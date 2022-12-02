Packers LT David Bakhtiari out against Bears after appendectomy

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears after having an appendectomy, the team announced Friday.

What a crazy day. Thought I may have strained my abdomen or something this morning so I brought it up to our team Doctor. Next thing I know, I’m having surgery. Did not expect this. Everything went well. Thank y’all! 🧀 https://t.co/V2Fdn7Jmp8 — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) December 2, 2022

Bakhtiari was a limited participant on Thursday but was held out of Friday’s practice, leaving many to think he was having complications with his surgically repaired knee. Bakhtiari has missed three games this due to his knee, but now there’s a new reason Green Bay won’t have their starting left tackle protecting Aaron Rodgers’ blindside.

The Packers are likely to turn to rookie Zach Tom in Bakhtiari’s absence. Tom has appeared in four games, including two starts, with one start at left tackle.

