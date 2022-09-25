Packers LT David Bakhtiari active for just second time since injury

For the first time in 2022 and just the second time since initially suffering his devastating knee injury at the end of the 2020 season, Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is active and available to play for Matt LaFleur’s team on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bakhtiari, a five-time All-Pro, is expected to start at left tackle, where he’s started 119 games since entering the NFL as a fourth-round pick in 2013.

Sunday’s return in Tampa Bay marks a significant and important step in a long and arduous journey back to the field for Bakhtiari. He tore his ACL and suffered other knee damage during a practice on Dec. 31, 2020. He had a first surgery and missed the rest of the 2020 season, but a nightmare recovery road in 2021 and into this past offseason included multiple setbacks and two more surgeries.

Bakhtiari returned and played 27 snaps in the season finale in Detroit last year. His knee didn’t respond well, he missed the Packers’ playoff loss to the 49ers and then needed another operation this offseason.

It’s possible not having Bakhtiari cost the Packers dearly during two straight playoff runs.

The Packers didn’t have Bakhtiari participate during the offseason workout program and then placed him on the PUP list to start training camp, but he came off the list midway through and was on the initial 53-man roster. After sitting out the first two weeks, Bakhtiari is finally back in a place where he feels comfortable playing again.

And not a moment too soon. The Packers will face Pro Bowl edge rusher Shaq Barrett on Sunday in Tampa Bay.

The game against the Bucs is a big one for the Packers early in the 2022 season, but it’s also a huge moment for Bakhtiari after almost two years of surgeries, recovery and frustration.

Will getting back the All-Pro left tackle provide another boost on offense and help the Packers’ Super Bowl chase in 2022?

