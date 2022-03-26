Who have the Packers lost this offseason?

The Green Bay Packers will be going into the 2022 season without several important contributors from the 2021 season. This isn’t a rebuild scenario, but the Packers will look different this season after an activity-filled offseason.

Here’s a look at who the Packers have lost during the 2022 offseason, sorted by snaps played in 2021:

OL Lucas Patrick

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Departed: Free agent, signed with Bears

Snaps played in 2021: 911

Replacement difficulty: Low

Patrick played over 1,800 snaps for the Packers offensive line over the last two seasons. He can operate at left guard, center or right guard, robbing the Packers of some versatility on the inside, but Jon Runyan, Josh Myers and Royce Newman give the Packers three young starters. Can Jake Hanson or Michel Menet develop into a capable backup option? Expect the Packers to use at least one draft pick on the offensive line.

WR Davante Adams

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Departed: Trade to Raiders

Snaps played in 2021: 886

Replacement difficulty: High

The big one, obviously. Replacing Adams’ talent will be next to impossible. He’s arguably the best receiver in football, and his connection with Aaron Rodgers was telepathic at times. But his departure doesn’t have to be the end of the world. The Packers may need to sign a top free agent or use a trade to get a veteran before the draft, but with four top-60 picks and 11 picks overall, Brian Gutekunst has an excellent opportunity to restock the position with young, cheap talent. The Packers have to get this one right. It’s possible three new receivers will be competing for prominent roles in 2022.

CB Chandon Sullivan

Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

Departed: Free agent, signed with Vikings

Snaps played in 2021: 827

Replacement difficulty: Low

Sullivan was the Packers’ primary slot cornerback each of the last two seasons, but re-signing Rasul Douglas likely facilitated his departure. He’ll get a better chance to start in Minnesota. The Packers need to rebuild some of the depth at cornerback behind Douglas, Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes, possibly with another draft pick. Maybe Shemar Jean-Charles, a fifth-round pick last year, can emerge as a capable No. 4 option.

Story continues

OL Billy Turner

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Departed: Released, signed with Broncos

Snaps played in 2021: 810

Replacement difficulty: Moderate

Turner started games at left tackle, right tackle and right guard over three seasons in Green Bay. His positional versatility – specifically his ability to play both tackle spots – was so valuable. The Packers likely see Elgton Jenkins as the future at right tackle, making Turner expendable long-term, but adding depth at tackle will likely be required. With Jenkins still recovering from an ACL injury and Dennis Kelly unsigned, Yosh Nijman could be the early favorite to start at right tackle in Week 1 of 2022.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Departed: Free agent, signed with Chiefs

Snaps played in 2021: 455

Replacement difficulty: Moderate

His speed and vertical ability in Matt LaFleur’s offense were valuable traits. And he was slowly becoming a more well-rounded receiver when a handful of unfortunate injuries struck in 2021. The Packers can find another deep threat, especially in this draft class, but losing Adams and Valdes-Scantling in the same offseason is tough. Brian Gutekunst must find a couple of receivers that can quickly build trust with Aaron Rodgers. Replacing his speed will be a priority.

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Departed: Free agent, signed with Bears

Snaps played in 2021: 292

Replacement difficulty: Low

St. Brown, who caught 37 passes in 37 career games, never developed into more than a complementary receiver and special teamer, so replacing his production won’t be especially difficult. It’s possible a player like Malik Taylor could handle most of what he brought to the table in 2022.

LB Oren Burks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Departed: Free agent, signed with 49ers

Snaps played in 2021: 202

Replacement difficulty: Low

While a bust as a linebacker, Burks played a lot of snaps for the Packers special teams over the last four seasons. His departure should open up opportunities for players like Ty Summers, Isaiah McDuffie and Ray Wilborn to move into a backup role at inside linebacker and a primary role on special teams. The Packers may want to target a linebacker in the draft to improve the depth and start developing a long-term running mate for DeVondre Campbell.

OLB Za'Darius Smith

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Departed: Released, signed with Vikings

Snaps played in 2021: 18

Replacement difficulty: Moderate

Smith played in only one game last season, and the Packers have two strong starters in Preston Smith and Rashan Gary at edge rusher, lessening the impact of his departure. The Packers just lack depth now at a premium position, opening up the possibility of using a top pick to add a developmental third rusher. Smith landing in Minnesota compounds the impact of the loss.

Unsigned

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

DL Tyler Lancaster (319 snaps)

OT Dennis Kelly (305 snaps)

CB Kevin King (303 snaps)

S Henry Black (292 snaps)

P Corey Bojorquez (140 snaps)

OLB Whitney Mercilus (107 snaps)

OLB Chauncey Rivers (54 snaps)

DL Abdullah Anderson (49 snaps)

1

1