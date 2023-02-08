Packers losing personnel executive Chad Brinker to Titans

Source: The Titans are hiring Packers personnel/football admin. exec Chad Brinker as their new assistant GM. Brinker's got an incredibly diverse skill set, and has been on our future GM list the last two years. He'll be part of a Cleveland-like model under new GM Ran Carthon. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 8, 2023

Brian Gutekunst and the Green Bay Packers are losing personnel executive Chad Brinker to the Tennessee Titans. According to Albert Breer of MMQB.com, the Titans are hiring Brinker as the team’s new assistant general manager under first-year general manager Ron Carthon.

Brinker spent 13 seasons with the Packers. His official title over the last two seasons was personnel/football administration executive. Before his promotion in 2021, Brinker was the assistant director of pro scouting/salary cap analyst. He also spent six seasons as a pro scout (2012-17).

His roles included scouting NFL rosters, free agency and transactions while also helping the planning of the salary cap. He also has previous experience on the college scouting side, giving him the full breadth of knowledge required for a jump into a bigger executive role.

From the Packers: “Brinker helps direct the Packers’ pro personnel department, which develops and executes the team’s strategy for unrestricted free agency and the undrafted free agent process while also conducting year-round analysis of talent on other NFL rosters. His scope of work also includes scouting future opponents, managing free-agent visits and tryouts and monitoring NFL transactions…Brinker also works with Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst and Executive Vice President/Director of Football Operations Russ Ball to incorporate long-range planning processes in areas such as player contract research and negotiation, salary-cap administration, roster management and the day-to-day operations of the player personnel department.”

Brinker, 42, played in the NFL with the New York Jets.

