Packers losing OLB coach Mike Smith from Matt LaFleur’s coaching staff

The Green Bay Packers won’t be retaining the coach responsible for one of the best position groups on the team over the last three seasons.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, outside linebackers coach Mike Smith is leaving the team to pursue other opportunities this offseason.

The Packers hired Smith as the outside linebackers coach in January of 2019. Over his three seasons, Smith helped maximize the production of veteran free-agent additions Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith while also developing first-round pick Rashan Gary into one of the NFL’s premier young edge rushers.

Between 2019 and 2021, the two Smiths and Gary combined for 67.5 sacks. All three set new career-highs in sacks under Smith’s guidance.

Once Smith departs, the Packers will need to hire a replacement for Joe Barry’s defensive staff.

It’s possible Smith could be leaving Green Bay to join Mike Pettine in Minnesota. Smith and Pettine are close, and Pettine just joined Kevin O’Connell’s staff with the Vikings.

The Packers also officially announced the hiring of new quarterbacks coach Tom Clements on Friday. He was the last major hire required on the offensive staff for 2022.

