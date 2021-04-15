Packers losing OL Lane Taylor to Houston Texans

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
The solid run for former undrafted free agent Lane Taylor with the Green Bay Packers is coming to an end.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Taylor is signing a one-year deal with the Houston Texans.

The Packers signed Taylor out of Oklahoma State following the 2013 draft. He went on to play in 79 regular-season games and seven playoff games and make 53 total starts.

Between 2016 and 2018, Taylor started 45 games for the Packers. He suffered a season-ending biceps injury after three games in 2019 and was lost for the season with an ACL injury in the season opener last year.

Over his career with the Packers, Taylor played snaps at left guard, right guard and left tackle. He’s was on the field over 3,000 career snaps at left guard and over 3,300 total in Green Bay. Each year from 2016 to 2020, he was a Week 1 starter.

According to Pro Football Focus, Taylor only allowed 14 total sacks over his first eight NFL seasons.

With the Texans, Taylor will rejoin former Packers offensive line coach James Campen, who holds the same job in Houston. According to Rapoport, Taylor is expected to be healthy for the start of training camp.

