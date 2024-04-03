Packers losing free agent RB Patrick Taylor to 49ers

Former Green Bay Packers running back Patrick Taylor is signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Taylor, who played in 34 games for the Packers over the last three seasons, was an unrestricted free agent after not receiving a restricted tender.

The Packers swapped out Aaron Jones for Josh Jacobs, re-signed A.J. Dillon and tendered exclusive rights free agent Emanuel Wilson at running back this offseason.

Taylor played 226 snaps and handled 43 touches (32 rushes, 11 catches) in 2023, setting career highs. He played in both playoff games, including the Packers’ loss to the 49ers.

With Taylor headed for San Francisco, the Packers will likely use the draft to provide necessary depth at running back.

The Packers signed Taylor as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis in 2020. He rushed 65 times for 261 yards and one touchdown and caught 14 passes on 20 targets for 69 yards. Taylor was on the field for 322 offensive snaps and 276 snaps on special teams.

With Taylor now signed, the only free agents still unsigned for the Packers are safety Rudy Ford (unrestricted) and left tackle David Bakhtiari (released, failed physical).

