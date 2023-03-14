Packers to lose wide receiver Allen Lazard to New York Jets

Free agent wide receiver Allen Lazard is leaving the Green Bay Packers to sign a four-year deal with the New York Jets, according to Jordan Schultz of The Score. The report was confirmed by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Per Schultz, the deal between Lazard and the Jets is worth up to $44 million and contains $22 million guaranteed.

While agreed upon during the legal tampering period, the deal won’t become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

In broad terms, New York’s signing of Lazard is yet another definitive sign that Aaron Rodgers will be traded to the Jets.

The signing is also the end of an unlikely run in Green Bay for Lazard, an undrafted free agent who was signed off the Jaguars practice squad late in the 2018 season and developed into a quality complementary receiver in Matt LaFleur’s offense.

Last season, Lazard set career-highs in catches (60) and receiving yards (744) as the highest-targeted player in the Packers offense. He caught 14 touchdown passes from Rodgers over the last two seasons.

Over five total seasons and 57 games with the Packers, Lazard caught 169 passes for 2,236 yards and 20 touchdowns. He played 2,529 total offensive snaps and touched the football 177 times during regular season games.

Related

Aaron Rodgers wants Odell Beckham Jr. to join him with New York Jets Free agent TE Marcedes Lewis drawing interest from Jets, Raiders Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb going to Jets to team up with Aaron Rodgers? Fixing the Packers: One veteran in free agency, one rookie to draft at wide receiver

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire