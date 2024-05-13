Packers lose UDFA offensive lineman to retirement after rookie minicamp

After signing as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers following the 2024 NFL Draft, former Michigan offensive lineman Trente Jones had some promise of an NFL career.

Jones decided to put an end to any potential with the Packers, or any other NFL team, after the first weekend of rookie minicamp. The Wolverines tackle was expected to transition inside to guard in Green Bay, but Jones instead opted to file for retirement.

The Packers placed Jones on the reserve/retired list. To fill his spot, Green Bay claimed defensive lineman Spencer Waege off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers. Waege was an undrafted rookie for the 49ers in 2023 who spent most of his first season on San Francisco’s practice squad.

