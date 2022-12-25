Packers lose RT Yosh Nijman to shoulder injury vs. Dolphins

#Packers injury update: T Yosh Nijman (shoulder) is questionable to return. #GBvsMIA — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 25, 2022

An injury is forcing the Green Bay Packers to make an in-game adjustment along the offensive line on Sunday in Miami.

Starting right tackle Yosh Nijman exited the contest with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return. The Packers used second-year offensive lineman Royce Newman to replace Nijman at right tackle.

Newman, a fourth-round pick in 2021, played three snaps on his first drive before the Packers executed a fake punt on fourth down.

Nijman, now in his third season, has started 11 games for the Packers this season, including the last nine at right tackle.

Newman started 16 games at right guard last season as a rookie.

The Packers are already without starting left tackle David Bakhtiari, who is out while recovering from his emergency appendectomy earlier this month. Rookie Zach Tom is at left tackle.

From left to right for the Packers offensive line currently: Tom, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan Jr. and Newman.

The Packers are also without defensive lineman Dean Lowry, who is questionable to return with a calf injury.

