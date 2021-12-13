Packers lose RT Billy Turner to knee injury vs. Bears

The hits keep on coming for the Green Bay Packers offensive line.

Right tackle Billy Turner suffered a knee injury in the second quarter on Sunday night against the Chicago Bears and exited the game. The Packers immediately ruled out Turner for the rest of the contest, a worrisome sign for the significance of the injury.

The broadcast showed Turner slamming his helmet down in frustration as he got to the sideline. He was evaluated in the blue medical tent after leaving the field.

The Packers replaced Turner at right tackle with veteran Dennis Kelly, who started 16 games at the position last season with the Tennessee Titans.

Turner had played every snap at right tackle for the Packers to start the 2021 season. In fact, he has played 100 percent of the offense’s snaps in each of the last three seasons.

The Packers are down to one preferred starter along the offensive line. Elgton Jenkins is done for the season, David Bakhtiari still isn’t back from last season’s knee injury and Josh Myers is on injured reserve. Right guard Royce Newman is all that remains.

The current offensive line for the Packers, from left to right: Yosh Nijman, Jon Runyan, Lucas Patrick, Newman and Kelly.

